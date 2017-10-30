Detectives search for JBLM soldier's killer

Daquan Foster.

A soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was fatally shot early Sunday morning, according to Tacoma Police Officer Loretta Cool.

Daquan Foster's wife was also shot and injured.

The shooting happened at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of the Latitude 84 nightclub, located in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street in Tacoma.

Foster and his wife were walking out of the nightclub when the unidentified suspect(s) confronted him. During an exchange of words a suspect displayed a handgun and fired several shots at the victim and his wife as they ran away, according to police.

Foster was struck multiple times and later died at a hospital. The victim’s wife was also struck by a bullet; she suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Foster was originally from New York state. He was a father to a young child.

Detectives are looking for any information on the dispute and/or information on any suspicious persons or vehicles seen in the area of Latitude 84 that may be involved in this homicide. Call 1-800-222-TIPS to receive up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person in this case.

