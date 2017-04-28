A woman died at the hospital Friday morning after being stabbed near a convenience store in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. No information has been released on a suspect.

The stabbing happened near a 7-Eleven at 999 NW Leary Way just before 3 a.m.

The woman, in her 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. She died in the emergency room shortly after arriving.

Police were focusing the investigation on an RV parked near the store.

