Deputy fatally shoots suspected carjacker in Spanaway

Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot and killed a carjacking suspect in Spanaway early Friday morning.
Officials say they responded to a report of an armed man who carjacked a neighbor around 4:50 a.m.
Deputies located a car that had crashed into a residence and caught fire in the 18900 block of 23rd Ave Ct E in Spanaway.
They say the armed suspect exited the vehicle and began shooting.
There is limited information on the suspect, although officials confirm he is a white male who appears to be around 35-years-old.
An investigation is ongoing.
