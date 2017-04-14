KING
Deputy fatally shoots suspected carjacker in Spanaway

KING 5

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 6:35 AM. PDT April 14, 2017

Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot and killed a carjacking suspect in Spanaway early Friday morning.

Officials say they responded to a report of an armed man who carjacked a neighbor around 4:50 a.m.

Deputies located a car that had crashed into a residence and caught fire in the 18900 block of 23rd Ave Ct E in Spanaway.

They say the armed suspect exited the vehicle and began shooting.

There is limited information on the suspect, although officials confirm he is a white male who appears to be around 35-years-old.

An investigation is ongoing. 

