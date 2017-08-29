Deputies shoot Enumclaw man who raised rifle at them, sheriff's office says

King County Sheriff's Office vehicles at the scene where a deputy shot a man allegedly armed with a rifle in Enumclaw, Wash., August 29, 2017. (Credit: KING)

An Enumclaw man who allegedly raised his rifle at King County sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning was shot by one of the deputies. He's expected to survive.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says the deputies were responding to a domestic violence assault call in Enumclaw at 3:48 a.m. The suspect, 39, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

The girlfriend and two children were able to get out of the house. A few minutes later, the suspect came out armed with a rifle and ultimately raised it at the deputies despite orders to put it down, according to the spokesperson.

One deputy shot the suspect at least once. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The deputy who fired is an 18-year veteran with the office.

Standard procedure is that a deputy who fires their weapon is placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.



© 2017 KING-TV