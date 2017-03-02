KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect in custody

KING 5

Travis Pittman , KING 6:53 AM. PST March 02, 2017

PARKLAND, Wash -- Sheriff's deputies were investigating a fatal shooting along Pacific Avenue in Parkland as a homicide Thursday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says it has a suspect in custody. Detectives are investigating if the two men knew each other.

Northbound Pacific Avenue (State Route 7) near 126th Street was blocked due to the investigation.

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories