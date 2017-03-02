Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect in custody

PARKLAND, Wash -- Sheriff's deputies were investigating a fatal shooting along Pacific Avenue in Parkland as a homicide Thursday morning.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says it has a suspect in custody. Detectives are investigating if the two men knew each other.
Northbound Pacific Avenue (State Route 7) near 126th Street was blocked due to the investigation.
