Credit union manager accused of arson, stealing $350k

A 38-year-old credit union manager is accused of stealing $350,000 from a GH Woodworkers Federal Credit Union in Aberdeen.

Investigators say she also lit a fire that destroyed potential evidence.

Aberdeen police started an investigation in March of 2016 when a fire at the credit union was deemed "suspicious."

Detectives learned the day before the fire an auditor from the National Credit Union Administration made an unannounced visit and was scheduled to return the next day.

The files the auditor requested were destroyed in the fire, which was contained to the manager’s desk, police said.

Investigators also believe the credit union’s manager stole $13,000 from an Aberdeen business owner.

