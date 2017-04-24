Couple charged in shooting at UW protest

Protesters at the University of Washington demonstrated against a lecture from conservative Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Prosecutors have charged a couple in connection with a shooting during a demonstration over the appearance of a right-wing speaker at the University of Washington.



King County prosecutors on Monday charged 29-year-old Elizabeth Hokoana with first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement for shooting a 34-year-old protester in the abdomen. They also charged her husband, 29-year-old Marc Hokoana, with third-degree assault for his involvement in the Jan. 20 shooting.



Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg says the evidence will show the two took a gun into a volatile protest on campus. He says the husband used pepper spray on the crowd and the crowd reacted predictably. But Satterberg says Marc Hokoana was not in imminent danger when his wife fired her pistol.



Her attorney Steve Wells previously told The Seattle Times his client shot the person because she believed her husband was in imminent danger.



The incident happened outside the appearance of political provocateur and Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos.

© 2017 Associated Press