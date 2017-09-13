Cold case: Man arrested in Auburn 30 years after wife's disappearance

Donna Jokumsen, missing since 1987. (Photo: Chandler PD)

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say an Arizona man has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the disappearance of his wife more than three decades ago.

Chandler police announced Wednesday that 53-year-old Kevin Jokumsen is being held in the King County Jail awaiting extradition to Arizona.

They say Jokumsen was arrested on Aug. 31 by Auburn police on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He was indicted in the case earlier this year.

Chandler police say 22-year-old Donna Mae Jokumsen was last seen on July 5, 1987.% INLINE %

Two days earlier, she telephoned her father in Washington state to say she was returning home with her two children but never arrived.

She was reported missing on July 11, 1987.

Chandler police went to the family's home and found then-23-year-old Kevin Jokumsen and both children.

