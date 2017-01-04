Arcan Cetin appears in a Skagit County courtroom, Sept. 26, 2016. (Credit; KING)

SEATTLE - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the man accused of fatally shooting five people at a Burlington, Washington, shopping mall in September.



Arcan Cetin is expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Skagit County on five counts of aggravated first degree murder. The deadline for prosecutors to decide whether they want to seek the death penalty is 30 days.



Law enforcement officials have said that Cetin entered the Cascade Mall just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and headed for the Macy's Women's store. Surveillance video from inside the store shows Cetin shooting a teenage girl near some clothing racks and then shooting an adult man.



Officials say Cetin then headed for the cosmetics counter where he shot two women in front of the counter and one who was trying to hide behind the counter.



Cetin's step-father told the media that Cetin suffers from psychiatric problems.

