Car thief pursuit in Lake Union leads to discovery of dog ashes

SEATTLE - The ashes of a dog named Pebbles were recovered Friday when a stolen car was found and the thief taken into custody.

Police officers were investigating a stolen SUV Friday afternoon when a 20-year-old male approached the vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat. Officers used patrol cars to block the suspect from leaving, but he used the SUV to ram the blockade.

The suspect then left the car and tried to escape on foot, but with nowhere to run, he dove into Lake Union. The Seattle Police Harbor Patrol was waiting for him and promptly took him into custody.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for auto theft, among other warrants for his arrest.

In the SUV, detectives found the ashes of Pebbles, a dog that went missing when the car was stolen earlier this month. Detectives are working to reunite his remains with their rightful owner.

