VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A car theft suspect was shot and killed by Vancouver police Friday morning, according to authorities.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the Walnut Grove area and then a few blocks away the suspect struck a bus at Vancouver Pointe Senior center.

The driver fled on foot to an apartment complex at 4314 NE 66th Avenue. He went into a unit with a father and four children. Police went into the apartment and shot him.

No one else was injured.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in the Portland area in 24 hours.

On Thursday morning Portland police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in Northeast Portland. The suspect was shot several hours after the robbery, when police spotted him in a neighborhood. A gun was found near the man but more clear details of the shooting have not been released.

On Thursday evening, Portland police responded to a report of a suicidal man. While crisis counselors were talking to the man, he came out of a car with a gun and was shot after an unspecified exchange. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

