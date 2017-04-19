Car connected to fatal hit and run found on fire in Seattle

The front bumper and a side mirror from a Ford Crown Victoria that state troopers say was involved in a fatal hit and run in Auburn, Wash., April 16, 2017.

Police say a car believed to be connected to a fatal hit and run on Sunday in Auburn was found on fire in Seattle Wednesday morning.

Seattle Police say the white Ford Crown Victoria was spotted at S. Willow Street and 56th Avenue S. near Martha Washington Park. Firefighters put the fire out, and the car was handed over to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say Christopher Stanley, 39, from Tacoma was hit and killed on the southbound State Route 167 to Westbound State Route 18 interchange Sunday morning. He was walking on the shoulder with a friend on his way to get gas when the car hit him.

The car was described as a white 2006 Ford Crown Victoria. Troopers said the car would have a missing front bumper, a broken windshield, and a missing driver’s side mirror. Police did not immediately say if the car that was found on fire had this damage.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 911.

