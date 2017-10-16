Bremerton PTA officer arrested for seeking sex with 13-year-old

Kitsap County courthouse (Photo: Kitsap Sun file)

PORT ORCHARD — A PTA officer with the Bremerton School District was arrested last week after he allegedly arrived at a meeting to have sex with what he thought was a 13-year-old boy, but was really an undercover Washington State Patrol trooper.

Boyd Lee Carter, 41, had been listed on the district’s website as vice-president of the Bremerton High School Parent Teacher Association.

According to court documents filed in Kitsap County Superior Court charging Carter with attempted second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, on Wednesday Carter answered an ad on Craigslist purportedly placed by the 13-year-old seeking sex.

During the online conversation, Carter repeatedly acknowledged his belief that the trooper was a 13-year-old and suggested they could meet at his house.

“I’m nervous you are way young,” Carter allegedly wrote in the online conversation, which was included with charging documents. During the conversation, Carter suggested sex acts they could do together and appeared to try to reassure the undercover trooper, writing that he was a “normal cool guy” and not a “creep” and added: “Well know in town :),” which likely meant that he was well-known in town.

Carter was arrested Wednesday at a location given to him by the undercover trooper.

Carter may have been involved in other district school associations as well but on Friday his name was not found on the district’s website.

A screenshot of one of the sites taken by the Kitsap Sun on Thursday night lists Carter as vice president of the high school association.

