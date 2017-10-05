Bellevue police searching for robber who stabbed jewelry courier

Police say the suspect approached the victim while he was sitting in his car in the parking lot, broke the driver's side window and forcibly removed him from the car. The victim was stabbed at least once. (Photo: KING)

Bellevue police are searching for a robber who stabbed a jewelry courier and took the gems from his car Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call around 2 p.m. of an assault near the Kelsey Creek Shopping Center, located at 148th Avenue and Main Street in Bellevue. When officers arrived, they found the courier had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators learned the courier had been transporting an undisclosed amount of jewelry in his car. The suspect approached the courier as he sat in his car in the parking lot, broke the driver's side window, and forcibly removed him from the car. The courier was stabbed at least once and the jewelry was taken.

The suspect fled the scene in a car. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

The courier was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted attack and don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. They also say this incident does not look connected to the string of recent jewelry thefts in the Bellevue area.

