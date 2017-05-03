Bellevue man arrested in assaults on three women in Seattle

Seattle police released a sketch of a suspect believed to have attacked two women in two separate incidents. (Photo: KING)

A Bellevue man was arrested Tuesday for attacks on three Seattle women earlier this year. Police say they tracked down the 33-year-old by following up on a lead about a car that left one of the attack scenes.

The attacks happened March 7, April 17, and April 19. Police say a red Chevrolet Cruze was seen leaving the April 19 assault. Seattle police say detectives learned the car had been recently sold at a dealership, learned who the owner was, and discovered he resembled the suspect that was caught on surveillance video after one of the attacks.

The man was arrested while driving the Cruze in Bellevue. Police say he was wearing a black bomber jacket at the time which was similar to one described by the attack victims, witnesses, and seen in the surveillance video.

The March 7 attack, police say a woman, 23, approached her apartment in the Belltown neighborhood when the suspect grabbed her from behind. The woman screamed, and another building resident opened the door of their apartment, causing the man to run away. Surveillance cameras got video of the suspect.

On April 17, another woman was walking home in the 1000 block of E. Terrace Street when police say a man grabbed her and threw her to the ground. The woman fought back, screaming and scratching the man, grabbing his throat and jabbing at his eyes. Two women drove up to the victim during the attack to see if she was OK.

In the April 19 incident in which the Chevy Cruze was spotted, police say a woman was walking near 20th Avenue NE and NE Ravenna Boulevard when a man came up to her from behind. Police say he grabbed her, threw her to the ground, and climbed on top of her. Someone driving by saw the attack and honked their horn. The attacker took off.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation on three counts of indecent liberties.

© 2017 KING-TV