At least 1 injured in Pierce County officer-involved shooting

At least one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting with Pierce County deputies Thursday night.

The incident started as a police pursuit in Pierce County with a car with two people inside.

The chase ended at Washington and Olney Avenue in Port Orchard in Kitsap County, when deputies fired shots at the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle suffered injuries and was airlifted to Harborview.

The passenger was treated for medical issues not related to gunfire.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Second Pierce County deputy-involved shooting

Pierce County Sheriff's Office says deputies also fired shots in a separate incident Thursday night.

The incident happened in east Pierce County in the 2000 block of 78th Ct.

Deputies responded to a report of a suicidal male with a knife. Deputies fired shots, killing the man.

No deputies were injured.

