Arlington police officers have violent reaction to heroin smoke

Police officers search a hotel room in Arlington, Wash., August 14, 2017. Three officers had to go to the hospital after a violent reaction to heroin smoke. (Credit: Arlington Police Department) (Photo: Cartmill, Elise)

Three Arlington police officers were taken to the hospital after having a violent reaction to second-hand heroin smoke, the department said Wednesday.

The officers were exposed to the smoke during an arrest Monday in a hotel room in the 2200 block of State Route 530. The officers returned to the police department before feeling the side effects such as nausea, headache, and vomiting.

The officers were treated and released from the emergency room at Cascade Valley Hospital. They are back on duty.

Their uniforms, four police vehicles, three workstations and a restroom also had to be decontaminated, the department said.

Police say it's not unusual for officers to be exposed to these substances, but the violent reaction is unusual. The heroin is being tested to see if it included Fentanyl. Drugabuse.gov describes Fentanyl as "a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent."

One person was arrested in the incident for a felony drug violation and outstanding warrants, the department said.

© 2017 KING-TV