$5,000 reward offered after sick dog thrown from car in West Seattle

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person who threw a sick dog out of a car in West Seattle.

"This is a very disturbing case of callousness and an act of animal cruelty," Seattle Animal Shelter Executive Director Ann Graves said in a release.

A witness saw a dog get thrown from a purple Dodge minivan in the 5600 block of 38th Avenue Southwest on September 24. The dog was in medical distress and suffering, according to the Seattle Animal Shelter.

The shelter took the dog to an emergency animal shelter where the dog died.

The witness described the suspect as a heavyset African-American man with dreadlocks.

First degree animal cruelty is punishable by five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

If you recognize the dog, description of the vehicle, or know who did this, contact the Seattle Animal Shelter at (206) 386-4288 with reference case number C04542592.

