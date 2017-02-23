4 arrested in death of 9-year-old weighing under 15 pounds

Clockwise from top to left: Hubert A. Kraemer, Chad Allen Kraemer, Sarah Beth Travioli and Robin Lee Kraemer. (Photo: Vigo County Sheriff's Office)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.-- Four people have been arrested in the death of 9-year-old Indiana boy with cerebral palsy who authorities say was malnourished and neglected.

Cameron R. Hoopingarner was blind and weighed less than 15 pounds when officers found him Tuesday at a home near Fontanet, 60 miles west of Indianapolis, Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing said. The officers were responding to a 911 call about a child in cardiac arrest.

Cameron was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“In my 26 years in this office, the pictures that I saw of Cameron and his condition were terrible, beyond terrible,” Ewing said.

State police and sheriff’s officials arrested four people who live at the home, including the child’s two guardians, Hubert A. Kraemer, 56, and 53-year-old Robin Lee Kraemer, who are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent. If convicted of neglect leading to death, they could each face up to 40 years in prison.

Their son Chad Allen Kraemer, 33, and his girlfriend Sarah Beth Travioli, 30, are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent and failure to report child neglect.

Chad Kramer protested his arrest saying “This ain’t right! This ain’t right!” while being led back to the Vigo County Jail following his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

The four are being held in the Vigo County jail with bonds of $250,000.

