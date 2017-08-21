3 Seattle brothers arrested for child sexual exploitation

Three senior men were arrested last week as part of an ongoing investigation on internet crimes against children.

The three brothers, who are 78, 79, and 82 years old, were arrested in a North Seattle home for sexual exploitation of a child.

A family member had found materials depicting child sexual abuse while cleaning the suspects’ home, and alerted the police.

During a search of the home, Seattle Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Section found children’s clothing that looked like it had been used, including shoes, socks, and underwear, images of child sexual abuse, and graphic descriptions of extreme harm to children.

© 2017 KING-TV