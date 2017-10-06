$20,000 in golf clubs stolen from Bremerton course pro shop

A burglar breaks into the pro shop at Gold Mountain golf course in Bremerton, Wash. Police say he stole 59 golf clubs worth $20,000. (Credit: Bremerton Police Department)

BREMERTON — Bremerton police are investigating a burglary earlier this week at Gold Mountain Golf Course, where a thief broke into the pro shop and made off with 59 golf clubs collectively valued at about $20,000.

Investigators estimate the person smashed out the glass of the pro shop either late Monday or early Tuesday. The thief left with an armful of clubs, then reentered the building for another load, said Sgt. Aaron Elton.

The person wore concealing clothing and video stills released by the department do not appear to reveal much if the way of identifying features.

“Looks like from the video they are pretty much covered head to toe, hands with gloves, everything,” Elton said.

The golf course, located off Belfair Valley Road, is owned by the city.

Anyone with information on the case can contact investigators at 360-473-5978, or contact Detective Jacob Switzer at 360-473-5843.

© 2017 KING-TV