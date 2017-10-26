2 critical after shooting in Seattle's University District

Editor's Note: A police officer at the scene told KING 5 one of the victims had died. An SPD press release later clarified that both were in critical condition.



Two people are in critical condition Thursday morning following a shooting near Seattle's University of Washington campus

The shooting happened in an alley just west of NE 42nd Street and University Way NE just before 1:30 a.m.



Seattle police say witnesses reported seeing a disturbance between a group of people in a parking lot just before the shooting.

Both men, believed to be in their early 20s, were transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition according to a Seattle Fire Dept. spokesperson. A Seattle police officer at the scene initially told KING 5 News one had died.

Seattle police say they do not have a suspect description.

