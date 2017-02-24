2 men charged with raping girls in Seattle homeless camps

SEATTLE - Two men have been charged with raping teenage girls at Seattle's homeless encampments.
The Seattle Times reports 27-year-old James J.A. Walker was arrested Saturday and charged Thursday with rape of a child he allegedly lured to his tent with the promise of drugs.
He is in jail on $200,000 bail.
Last week, prosecutors charged 47-year-old Nghia Nguyen, a homeless man known by the name "Asian Mike," with raping a 16-year-old girl from New Jersey.
Charging documents say when detectives found her in Nguyen's tent near a highway overpass, she told them about the now-14-year-old from Idaho who had allegedly been raped by Walker.
Detectives say they found the 14-year-old walking along Airport Way South on Jan. 26 and that she said she had been raped and sexually exploited by several men at three homeless encampments.
