2 dead in shooting at Renton bowling alley

Officers investigate a deadly shooting at Skyway Park Bowl early Friday morning.

Two men were shot and killed at a Renton bowling alley early Friday morning.

911 calls came in around 12:45 a.m. from Skyway Park Bowl in the 11800 block of Renton Avenue S., according to the King County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside the bowling alley.

Deputies arrived and found two males with multiple gunshot wounds. One died at the scene. The other died at the hospital.

Deputies found shell casings inside the bar and outside a back door. They were still collecting evidence Friday morning and may obtain surveillance video.

No other details about what led to the shooting were immediately available.

