2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Thornton Walmart: Police

Courtesy: Keal Vigil Photography (Photo: Keal Vigil Photography)

THORNTON - Two people are dead and one was taken to a local hospital after a shooting at a Thornton Walmart Wednesday evening, authorities said.

A report of multiple shots fired came out from Thornton Police just before 6:30 p.m. at the Grant Street Walmart location in Thornton, according to Officer Avila with Thornton PD.

Authorities said two men were killed and a woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Media staging has been set up and we expect authorities to give out more information shortly. Police can be seen coming and going from the Walmart as they continue to investigate.

Several ambulances are on scene but 9NEWS crews have not seen any rushing away since they’ve arrived. The injured person has reportedly already been taken from the scene.

While there is a large police presence, authorities do not appear frantic at the time of this writing.

FBI, ATF agents and Aurora SWAT all responded to the scene to assist local officers.

Thornton Police also tweeted to clarify a false media report of an active shooter; there is no active shooter, but there is an active crime scene being investigated.

A witness told 9NEWS that he was at the checkout line when he heard gunshots. That's when he dropped to the ground for safety and quickly left the Walmart. He said he saw employees and shoppers both running to the exit.

A local mother ran up to 9NEWS' Steve Staeger crying holding her cell phone. Her son was in the store when the shooting happened and told her he heard multiple gunshots ring out inside.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

This is a look at the area as of 7:30 p.m.:

-

A professional photographer who happened to be at the Walmart shortly after the shooting reached out to 9NEWS and gave us permission to publish his photos. All images are courtesy Keal Vigil:

Our reporters will update through their Twitters as the story develops.

A Twitter List by erinepowell

© 2017 KUSA-TV