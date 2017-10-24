2 arrested in fatal Auburn stabbing

One man was killed in a stabbing after a fight in Auburn, Wash., Oct. 22, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Two suspects were arrested on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing in Auburn.

The suspects, who are 17 and 20 years old, are from North Bend. One was arrested in Seattle, and the other was arrested in North Bend.

Bryce Pearson of Orting, 35, was killed in the stabbing Sunday night.

Auburn police say Pearson and the suspects met up in a parking lot near Auburn Way S and Cross Street SE just after 8 p.m. to exchange pills for property. The meeting led to an altercation. Pearson ran to a nearby urgent care clinic for help, but it was closed.

Paramedics came to help, but it was too late, and Pearson died.

