2 arrested in connection to overdose death of Port Orchard woman

Two people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 43-year-old Port Orchard woman.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 19-year-old Gig Harbor woman and a 33-year-old Port Orchard man. Deputies believe the two provided heroin and methamphetamine to Heather Marion-Santos, who died of a drug overdose on April 30, 2017.

Detectives said forensic evidence and witness interviews connected the pair to Marion-Santos’ death.

The female suspect was arrested by Bremerton Police after an incident at a local store. The male suspect is currently in custody in the Thurston County jail but will be transferred to Kitsap County sometime Monday.

