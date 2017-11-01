14-year-old shot outside Burien laundromat

A 14-year-old boy was shot outside a laundromat at a strip mall in Burien late Tuesday night, the King County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies arrived at the scene just before 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots fired. When the arrived, deputies said they found the teen, who inside a vehicle, had been shot in the back. His mother had been inside the laundromat.
The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not know if this was a targeted situation or not.
At this point, police do not have a suspect description.
© 2017 KING-TV
