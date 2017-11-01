KING
Close

14-year-old shot outside Burien laundromat

KING 5

Liza Javier , KING 6:48 AM. PDT November 01, 2017

A 14-year-old boy was shot outside a laundromat at a strip mall in Burien late Tuesday night, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrived at the scene just before 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots fired.  When the arrived, deputies said they found the teen, who inside a vehicle, had been shot in the back. His mother had been inside the laundromat.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not know if this was a targeted situation or not.

At this point, police do not have a suspect description.

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories