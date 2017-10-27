1 of 2 men shot in Seattle's University District dies

Authorities say one of two men shot in Seattle's University District early Thursday has died.



News outlets report a Harborview Medical Center official said one of the victims, a 24-year-old man, died Thursday evening. The other victim was upgraded from critical to serious condition early Friday.



Police say the shooting happened after 1 a.m. Thursday following a disturbance between people in the parking lot behind Chipotle Mexican Grill.



Two men in their 20s were found at the scene. One was reportedly shot in the head and the other was reportedly hit in the chest.



Police say no arrests have been made and there's no suspect information.



Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call detectives at 206-233-5000.

