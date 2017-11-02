2 killed, 1 injured in downtown Seattle shooting

Seattle police officers responded to a triple shooting on Battery Street.

A man and a woman were killed and another man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight near 5th Avenue and Battery Street.

The injured man was listed in serious condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

All three victims were in their 20s.

Seattle police were looking for the suspect. No description or motive was immediately provided.

© 2017 KING-TV