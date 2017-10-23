1 dead in Auburn stabbing, suspect on the loose

One man was killed in a stabbing after a fight in Auburn, Wash., Oct. 22, 2017. (Credit: KING)

One man was killed in a stabbing in Auburn Sunday night, and the person who did it is on the loose.

Auburn police say a fight broke out in a parking lot near Auburn Way S and Cross Street SE just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The victim -- a man in his 30s -- ran to a nearby urgent care clinic for help, but it was closed.

Paramedics came to help, but it was too late, and the man died.

Police were talking to witnesses but had no information on a suspect or a motive.

