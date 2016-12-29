Police: Couple locked son in room for 2 years

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia couple accused of keeping their son locked in a room for almost 2 years appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom for a motions hearing on Wednesday.

Recardo Wimbush, a former Georgia Tech football player, and his wife, Therian, are accused of cruelty to children and false imprisonment.

Wimbush sat silently during the hearing. Both he and his wife represented themselves but it was Therian who took center stage during a hearing to address the many motions she has filed.

From the start, it was far more than an ordinary day in court.

She began to read her motions to the judge while laughing before being told that she did not need to do so.

"You sound so argumentative," Therian said in response to the judge.

Police charged the couple after discovering their couple's 13-year-old son, the oldest of 10 children, had been imprisoned in their Buford, Ga. home.

According to Gwinnett police, the Division of Family and Children Services received an anonymous tip about the boy on June 15, 2014. The next day, case workers found the boy confined to a small room that was locked from the outside.

The boy appeared to be in good health, authorities said. The parents said that he'd been locked up as punishment for allegedly molesting three of his younger siblings.

On Wednesday, the judge heard testimony from a court-appointed attorney who represented the children during a hearing ordered by DFCS before police were ever involved.

That attorney was the one to blow the whistle after speaking with the 13-year-old, who said he was locked up as punishment after trying to run away.

“He indicated to me that he was confined to a small room in the basement,” she said. “His mother visited him a couple times a day to take him to the restroom. Otherwise he had a plastic jar in his room should he need to relieve himself between the visits of his mother.”

Police said the boy did not attend school, was never taken to the doctor and only had a box spring and mattress. The room also allegedly had blacked out windows.

A DFCS worker also described the room.

"Alongside the bed there was a lot of dirt, hair, dead cells just all along the side of the bed," the worker said. "It looked like an animal was living in there."

She also described the boy.

"He appeared unkempt. He seemed frail, sort of pale. His hair was way up here," the worker said. "It appeared he hadn't had a haircut in a very long time. His hair was really unkempt with lint in it. His nails werre long, jagged like they hadn't been cut in a long time. He was very soft-spoken - seemed very timid; very frail."

Among the motions filed by Therion Wimbush were those asking the judge be thrown off the case and the district attorney’s office be disqualified.

The accused couple is expected back in court on Thursday. In the meantime, the Wimbushs' 10 children are said to be living with relatives.

