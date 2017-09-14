Seattle conference aims to empower women

The KD Hall Foundation's second annual Women on the Rise conference is this weekend in Seattle. The conference doubles as a release party for the documentary "Discovering You," a ﬁlm about ten ambitious women leaders across Washington State Women on the Rise conference will be a 1950s-1960s themed red-carpet gala at the Museum of Flight on Friday, September 15th from 5-10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance.  

Rebecca Perry, KING 9:20 AM. PDT September 14, 2017

