VIDEO: Norfolk officer shows off impressive moves in community event dance-off

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One local officer has an online claim to fame among Norfolk residents. However, it wasn't necessarily for saving lives, but entertaining them.

While at a community event, Officer Adeola Ticombe was requested by some to participate in a dance off.

Not only did he answer the calls, he exceeded all expectations.

The Norfolk Police Department posted a video to their Facebook page of Officer Ticombe slaying the dance floor to Cali Swag District's "Teach Me How To Dougie."

The video has garnered close to 800 reactions, more than 400 shares and 32,000 views so far!

And the crowd was fully impressed. Check out the video below:

