U-Pick Lavender Festival in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. – Lavender Manor in Deer Park, Wash., will hold the Second Annual U-Pick Lavender Festival July 8-9.

Pick lavender, shop local vendors, listen to live music and enjoy their signature food items like lavender ice cream, lemonade and tea. This event is family friendly, with a small petting zoo for children, a kids zone organized by SkyHawks and a scavenger hunt.

Admission to the event will be a new pair of socks. Their goal is to donate at least 5,000 pairs of socks to Blessings Under the Bridge to give to Spokane’s homeless. When you donate a pair of socks to the farm, you will be given a raffle ticket and be entered in the drawing to win a prize every hour. The more socks you donate, the more raffle tickets you receive.

For more information about the event, visit their Facebook page here.

