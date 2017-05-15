TV Eucharist has its final broadcast Sunday, July 16

(Photo: bruce e hutson, ©2009 Bruce E Hutson, All Rights Reserved)

After 44 years on the air, TV Eucharist will have its final broadcast Sunday, July 16 at 5:00 a.m. on KONG.

The production of the program was funded through an annual grant given by the Diocese of Olympia (the Episcopal Church of Western Washington), and the Northwest Washington Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The annual grant is no longer available for the program to continue.

KING 5 and its sister station KONG provided the production facilities and airtime at no charge to the Church, beginning with the program’s debut on KING 5 in 1973.

TV Eucharist was originally conceived and produced by the late John C. Leffler, then dean of Saint Mark’s Cathedral in Seattle. We thank the current production staff led by Father Mike Jackson (assisting priest at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral-Seattle) Pastor Julie Hutson (Lutheran Memorial Church-Seattle) and Father Greg Peters (St. Alban’s Episcopal Church-Edmonds) for their dedication to the program.

Live streaming of the 11:00 a.m. Eucharist from Saint Mark’s Cathedral is available to view 24-hours a day at www.saintmarks.org/experience/live-streaming-of-sunday-services/

