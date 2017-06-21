Top Seattle mayoral candidates to meet in live broadcast debate

Seattle CityClub, KING 5, KUOW and GeekWire will present a 2017 Seattle mayoral debate on July 17, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Impact Hub Seattle, featuring the current leading candidates: Jenny Durkan, Jessyn Farrell, Bob Hasegawa, Michael McGinn, Cary Moon, and Nikkita Oliver.

The debate, co-moderated by Natalie Brand (KING 5) and Ross Reynolds (KUOW), will be live broadcast by KING 5 and KUOW and live-streamed by GeekWire from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Candidates were invited to participate in the debate based on the following evaluation criteria:

Whether the individual is a declared candidate;

The current level of funds raised by the candidate;

The endorsements the candidate has received; and

The candidate’s comparative standing in a exclusive KING 5/ KUOW SurveyUSA poll.

“Our goal in hosting candidate debates is to help voters and constituent groups to make better informed choices on election day by convening in-depth discussions of our most challenging issues,” said Diane Douglas, Executive Director at Seattle CityClub.



Seattle CityClub, KING 5, KUOW and GeekWire developed their partnership to provide Seattle residents better access to an informative, nonpartisan political debate. “Seattleites have numerous short term and long term critical issues on their collective minds. We are glad to be collaborating with Seattle CityClub, KUOW, and GeekWire on this Mayoral debate to help voters identify the leadership that will be necessary to navigate the future,” said KING 5 President and General Manager Jim Rose.



Seattle residents are encouraged to submit questions that may be asked by the moderators during the live debate via Twitter using the hashtag #SEAMayor.



In a partnership with Seattle Foundation, recipients of the Foundation’s Voter Education Fund will be invited to participate in the live debate audience. These representatives of nonprofits are working to increase voter engagement in local communities that are historically underrepresented in the democratic process.



Tickets are limited and first come, first serve. Guests can register for the free debate at seattlecityclub.org/event/seattle-mayoral-debate/



About Seattle CityClub

Seattle CityClub is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization improving the civic health of the Puget Sound region by providing programs that bridge politics, sectors and generations to inform and engage residents and community leaders.



About KING 5

KING 5, The Home Team is a multi-platform media company and NBC affiliate based in Seattle, WA. KING was the first television station in the Pacific Northwest, founded in 1948 by Dorothy Bullitt, now owned by TEGNA Inc. Today KING 5 is the dominant media company in the region, delivering the largest local news audience, the most local programming and most engaged social and digital audiences. For more information, go to www.king5.com.



About KUOW

KUOW is the Puget Sound region’s public radio station for local, national and international news, information and cultural programming, on air at 94.9FM and online at kuow.org. The mission of KUOW is to create and serve an informed public, one challenged and invigorated by an understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures. The station is licensed to the University of Washington, which is assisted in its operation and management by KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio community board. Follow us at twitter.com/kuow and facebook.com/kuowpublicradio.



About GeekWire

Based in Seattle, GeekWire is a fast-growing national technology news site uniquely positioned to cover some of the most widely followed and innovative tech companies in the world. GeekWire’s signature events draw thousands of attendees each year, and the website attracts more than three million page-views per month.

