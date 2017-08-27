Close Texas Cares - Donate WUSA 7:34 PM. PDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas needs you, donate today.All TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Grand Canyon is in need of repairs Tribes worry about non-native salmon impact Chief Art Acevedo: More than 500 rescues in catastrophic flooding KHOU Live Video Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas Legionnaires' Disease at UW Medical Center Police: HTC Runner steals truck, hits woman Local cheer coaches react to Denver video Presidential pardon means 'you can get away with it' says sheriff Aransas Pass community a '100 percent' disaster More Stories Northwest Red Cross already responding to Harvey Aug 27, 2017, 5:41 p.m. Northwest Response: Texas Floods Aug 27, 2017, 11:06 a.m. Tropical Storm Harvey blog: What you need to know Aug 25, 2017, 5:44 p.m.
