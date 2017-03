Stan with No-Mo-Shun (aka “No-Mo,”) and Tallulah Blankhead.

SEATTLE – Friends and family of Stan Borenson have organized a celebration for the former KING's Klubhouse host.

The public memorial for Borenson will take place at The Museum of History & Industry on Sunday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Borenson died peacefully at his home on Jan 27, 2017. He was 91 years old.

