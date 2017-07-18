Police officer prays for man in North Carolina

Officer prays for man in downtown Greensboro. Pic. Courtesy: Keishawn Niblett (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A little prayer goes a long way at least that’s true for one Greensboro Police officer and a man captured holding hands during a prayerful moment.

The moment was captured by a Facebook user showing a Greensboro Officer taking a moment to pray for a man in the downtown area.

Keishawn Niblett posted it on Facebook with the caption, “This was so powerful… saw a officer praying for a civilian today… encouraged me to know that there is still hope for our society.”

Niblett works at the Civil Rights Museum in downtown and saw the moment happening across the street and had to share it.

