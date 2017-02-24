KING 5, Evening battle it out in 'Garden Wars' at Northwest Flower & Garden Show

Team KING 5 and Team Evening battled it out in “Garden Wars” at the Northwest Flower & Garden Show on Friday.
The task: Create a garden from scratch.
Ultimately, the judges named Team Evening victorious, giving The Union Gospel Mission an amazing donation.
Want to check out the Northwest Flower & Garden Show? There’s still time. The show runs until Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center. Click here for more info.
