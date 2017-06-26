KING 5 wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

It’s regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in journalism and KING 5 is honored to receive the National Edward R. Murrow Award (large market) for continuing coverage for its investigative series “The Human Toll of Hanford’s Dirty Secrets.”

This comes on the heels of winning nine Northwest Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in April. KING 5 News chief investigative reporter Susannah Frame, investigative photojournalist Steve Douglas, assistant news director Russ Walker and news director Cheryl Carson were bestowed the honor for the ongoing investigation of the troubled Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

“The KING 5 Investigators shined a much-needed light on the continued environmental and employee issues at Hanford, which have implications not only for our state, but for the entire region and arguably the nation,” said KING 5 president and general manager Jim Rose.

The awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world. In the large market television category, sixteen awards were handed out with KING 5 being recognized alongside seven other TEGNA-owned stations.

