KING 5 to host Seattle Mayoral Debate – October 24

Urban planner Cary Moon (left) and former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan (right).

Seattle, WA - KING 5, Seattle CityClub, KUOW and GeekWire will present a 2017 Seattle mayoral debate between candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon on October 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Starbucks Support Center. The debate will air live on both KING 5, KONG, KUOW and live-streamed on GeekWire. KING 5 News reporter Natalie Brand and KUOW reporter Ross Reynolds will moderate. The broadcast will be followed by an online Debate Extra; an informal live Q & A with the candidates streamed on king5.com and Facebook.

Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon are participating in the debate based on their first and second place finish in King County’s August 1 primary election.

“As the primary debate demonstrated, the audiences of KING, KUOW, and GeekWire are very much engaged in the Seattle mayoral race and the policy stances of the candidates. We consider it a duty and privilege to provide this forum for the citizens of Seattle,” said KING 5 President and General Manager Jim Rose.

Informing our community and directly connecting residents with leaders is at the core of Seattle CityClub's mission. We are excited to collaborate with our excellent media partners to reach more voters,” said Diane Douglas, Executive Director at Seattle CityClub.

KING 5, Seattle CityClub, KUOW and GeekWire’s first Seattle mayoral debate between the top six primary candidates was held on July 17. The debate reached over 800,000 people, including 26,000 broadcast viewers over the age of 18.

Seattle residents are encouraged to submit questions that may be asked by the moderators during the live debate via Twitter using the hashtag #SEAMayor.

