KING 5 sculpture finds new home

George Tsutakawa’s sculpture “Tsurara,” in its new space at the Snowy Owl Theater at Icicle Creek Center for the Performing Arts in Leavenworth. Photo: Gerard Tsutakawa.

A two-story high sculpture by the late Northwest artist George Tsutakawa has found a new home at the Snowy Owl Theater at Icicle Creek Center for the Performing Arts in Leavenworth.

The stainless steel "Hanging Disc" fountain was originally dedicated in 1981 and hung in the then-newly renovated KING 5 lobby on Dexter Avenue North.

Tsutakawa's son, sculptor and artist Gerard Tsutakawa, recently cleaned and re-designed the artwork to fit its new space.

"It's no longer a fountain but looks beautiful in its reincarnation," said Gerard Tsutakawa.

The artwork has also been renamed "Tsurara," the Japanese word for icicle. Harriet Bullitt, a member of the Bullitt family that originally commissioned the sculpture, and the Icicle Foundation are planning a dedication on April 22, according to Gerard Tsutakawa.

© 2017 KING-TV