Geekwire: Seattle bike shares show no signs of slowing as LimeBike and Spin expand to 3,000 bicycles

LimeBike, Spin, and Ofo have thousands of bikes on Seattle streets. (GeekWire Photo / John Cook)

Seattle, brace yourself for more neon bikes.

Spin Bike and LimeBike are expanding their Seattle fleets to 3,000 each. When we last checked in with the dockless bicycle sharing companies, they were operating about 2,000 a piece. Ofo, Seattle’s third bike share operator, said their numbers are still hovering around 2,000.

LimeBike’s growth is fueled by a new $50 million investment round, led by Coatue Management with participation from GGV Capital, The Durant Company, and others. The new funds will allow LimeBike to expand to 30 more cities in the U.S. by the end of the year.

