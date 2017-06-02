Former KING employees to be inducted into NATAS Silver Circle

Emmy Award (Photo: KING)

Three former KING 5 employees are being honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle on Friday.

Linda Byron, former KING 5 Investigator, Peter O'Connell, former special projects manager, and Dick Splitstone, former Northwest Cable News executive producer, will join five other Seattle inductees this year.

"For decades, Linda has been the leader in reporting on cops, courts and crime in Washington state," her nominator wrote. "Despite highlighting system gaps, police misconduct and illegal use of force by police, she's known to have some of the best police stories in the market."

O'Connell was nominated as one of the best special projects producers in the country for his work on events like Seafair and Seahawks games, election night and more.

Splitstone was known for his calm and professional leadership in the newsroom, in addition to helping launch the first regional cable news as executive producer.

The Silver Circle honors media professionals who have worked in the industry for at least 25 years and who have made significant contributions to the northwest chapter of NATAS.

