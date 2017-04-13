Beloved Kingstones sculpture lands in Leavenworth

KING 5's Kingstones statue found a home in Leavenworth. Photo: Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.

We finally have a "Kingstones" sighting.

The Richard Beyer cast aluminum family that used to sit in front of the KING 5 studios on Dexter Avenue North was donated by TEGNA to Harriet Bullitt, who gifted it to the Snowy Owl Theater on the campus of the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth.

The "Kingstones" and George Tsutakawa's hanging sculpture "Tsurara (Icicle)" will be dedicated at Icicle Creek on April 22 at 3:30 p.m. RSVP to alex@icicle.org by April 19.

