Coastal areas get dusting of snow

Most places below 300 feet were waking up to just wet roads Sunday, but a few areas in the higher elevations were seeing some light snow.
For the central Puget Sound, folks were seeing clouds and even a few sun breaks Sunday morning. But KING 5 radar shows along the Washington coast and Southwest Interior, snow was falling along the coastal range and in some coastal cities. Residents in Forks, Graham, Birch Bay and Chehalis reported a dusting of snow.
"It's always interesting to see snow this close to the coast this late in the year, but indeed it is happening," said KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery. "We're also seeing snow closer to Tiger Mountain."
As far as accumulations, roads are just wet.
"I don't think we're looking at anything other than some pretty pictures of snow on trees and grassy surfaces for elevations above 300-400 feet," said Dery.
As temperatures warm up during the day, the snow levels will rise and we're less likely to see any more snow.
"The threat for anything really significant is actually pretty low," said Dery, "even though we might see some snow in some higher elevations."
Now: A few more rain and snow showers this morning.
Lunchtime: Rain showers are likely going to be returning to the Seattle area by lunchtime.
4 p.m.: We're looking at a cooler day today, certainly cooler than Saturday, and a better chance of afternoon rain.
