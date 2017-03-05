Coastal areas get dusting of snow

Snow in Birch Bay, Washington (Photo: Jeff Weaver)

Most places below 300 feet were waking up to just wet roads Sunday, but a few areas in the higher elevations were seeing some light snow.

For the central Puget Sound, folks were seeing clouds and even a few sun breaks Sunday morning. But KING 5 radar shows along the Washington coast and Southwest Interior, snow was falling along the coastal range and in some coastal cities. Residents in Forks, Graham, Birch Bay and Chehalis reported a dusting of snow.

"It's always interesting to see snow this close to the coast this late in the year, but indeed it is happening," said KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery. "We're also seeing snow closer to Tiger Mountain."

As far as accumulations, roads are just wet.

"I don't think we're looking at anything other than some pretty pictures of snow on trees and grassy surfaces for elevations above 300-400 feet," said Dery.





As temperatures warm up during the day, the snow levels will rise and we're less likely to see any more snow.

"The threat for anything really significant is actually pretty low," said Dery, "even though we might see some snow in some higher elevations."

Now: A few more rain and snow showers this morning.

Lunchtime: Rain showers are likely going to be returning to the Seattle area by lunchtime.

4 p.m.: We're looking at a cooler day today, certainly cooler than Saturday, and a better chance of afternoon rain.

Extended outlook: A pocket of cold, unstable air is beginning to shift over western Washington today, and we're looking at a cooler day. The more unstable air should give us a better chance of showers, but any lowland snow chances should end by midday as surface temperatures warm into the lower 40's.

Both Sunday and Monday should be fairly similar with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, switching to just rain showers in the afternoon. High temps will be limited to the low to mid 40's.

One thing to watch out for is for the development of a convergence zone Sunday night into Monday morning. Forecast models continue to hint at localized snowfall in the lowlands near the King/Snohomish County line, leaning a little closer to the Hwy. 2 corridor. If your Monday morning commute takes you there, watch out for snowy conditions.

Temperatures begin to rise by Tuesday, but just rain is back in the forecast. We're looking at a wet middle half of the work week with temperatures back in the upper 40's to lower 50's.

