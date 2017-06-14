City puts $2 million up for grabs in public vote

Photo: KING 5

The city of Seattle is putting $2 million up for grabs.

The Department of Neighborhoods is putting 70 public works projects up for a vote and letting residents of all city council districts choose where to spend $285,000 per district.

The projects include crosswalk improvements, new speed bumps, benches, small parks and other similar upgrades.

The public can vote anytime until June 30.

"I think it's really important now in our city for our voices to be heard," said Karen Hart, who says she's going to vote for crosswalk improvements near Gas Works Park.

Danielle Baer, meanwhile, says she's voting for a new ramp and bench along the south entrance to Judkins Park.

"There are some voices that are louder and stronger than others," said Baer.

For more information on the projects within each district and how to vote, visit the city's website here.

© 2017 KING-TV