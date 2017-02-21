Child's Brutal Beating Caught On Camera

Security camera video shows Texas man strike child with belt 62 times in less than five minutes. (Photo: NBC)

KPRC/NBC News ) A Texas man has been charged with child abuse after investigators said he hit a 7-year-old boy 62 times within five minutes.

The incident was witnessed by a bystander who called police, and was captured by a surveillance camera near the man's Houston apartment.

"He saw a vehicle pull up at one of our illegal dumping sites and saw a man get out of a car and take a young child out of the car and proceed to just beat him senselessly," said Harris County Constable Alan Rosen.

Investigators said Kordarell Williams, 27, used his hands and a belt to hit his girlfriend's 7-year-old son all over his body.

"He struck this child 62 times, put him in a headlock and knocked him over on numerous occasions with the blows," said Rosen.

