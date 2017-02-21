Child's Brutal Beating Caught On Camera

(KPRC/NBC News) A Texas man has been charged with child abuse after investigators said he hit a 7-year-old boy 62 times within five minutes.
The incident was witnessed by a bystander who called police, and was captured by a surveillance camera near the man's Houston apartment.
"He saw a vehicle pull up at one of our illegal dumping sites and saw a man get out of a car and take a young child out of the car and proceed to just beat him senselessly," said Harris County Constable Alan Rosen.
Investigators said Kordarell Williams, 27, used his hands and a belt to hit his girlfriend's 7-year-old son all over his body.
"He struck this child 62 times, put him in a headlock and knocked him over on numerous occasions with the blows," said Rosen.
Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs